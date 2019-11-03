Former East 17 star Brian Harvey 'kicked out of benefits office swearing and shouting'

The ex pop singer reportedly yelledat shocked officials.

The ex pop singer reportedly yelled at shocked officials.

Brian, 45, told newspaper, the Mirror: “I’m being messed around seriously by the benefits.

"I can’t get anywhere after selling 22 million records, and the amount of tax I’ve paid.

“You’re bullies mate, you’re bullies. Who you talking to? You wouldn’t have a job if it wasn’t for me paying tax. F*** you, f*** the lot of you."

The ex-star reportedly said: “If they cut my benefits and I have to go back to gigging then if something happens to me then it will be their fault and it will be on their shoulders. They know my life’s in danger.”

Brian added: "I feel like I’m fighting the world.

"The benefits need to start listening to the people, I understand there are spongers in the system, but I shouldn’t be treated like this.”

Harvey shot to fame in 1991 as the lead singer of boy band East 17 - later renamed E-17.