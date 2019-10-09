Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan visits Edinburgh pub popular with Ian Rankin's Rebus fans
Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has been snapped outside a well-known bar in Edinburgh city centre.
The Irish-born actor has been in the Capital filming Will Ferrell's new Netflix comedy Eurovision.
Read More
The post reads: "Ah. We've been expecting you Mr. Bond. You never know who might drop into @TheOxfordBar1 @PierceBrosnan meets our own Miss Moneypenny @thirsty89570258 yesterday."
It is understood the picture was taken on Monday.
The Oxford Bar is one of Edinburgh's most renowned watering holes, and attracts hundreds of Inspector Rebus fans each week thanks to its regular appearances in Ian Rankin's novels.
Brosnan was also pictured last week with staff at a city hairdressing salon where his wife was getting a haircut.
The Eurovision film follows the journey of two Icelandic musicians taking part in the 1972 Eurovision Song Contest which was held in the Capital.