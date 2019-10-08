Four Edinburgh dogs make shortlist for Pet Hero of the Year award

Four pooches from Edinburgh have made the shortlist for the ‘Pet Hero of the Year’ award.

Residents of the Capital were asked to submit their pet that they believe has done something extraordinary to be in with the chance of winning a smart indoor wi-fi camera to keep an eye on their animals while they are gone.

Milly-Bear is in the final 10 pets up for the award

Pooches Bryce, Lucy, Luna and Milly-Bear from Edinburgh impressed enough to find themselves in the running for the award following a public vote.

The awards, launched by security retailer safe.co.uk, received entries from over 65 pet owners and the shortlist has been narrowed down to ten.

The Edinburgh dogs are joined by four other dogs from Hinckley, Macclesfield, Manchester and Paisley and two cats from Broseley and Wrexham.

A judging panel will determine the overall victor later this month.

Jandeep Bain's dog Luna

Anthony Neary, managing director for safe.co.uk, commented: "Pets play such an important role in the lives of their owners, we’re thrilled to see so many wonderful pets on our final shortlist who have gone above and beyond to make their owners feel safe.

"It demonstrates the effort our pets go to, to make us feel secure and it just shows how smart they really are.

"We can’t wait to see which pet will be crowned the winner of our Pet Hero of the Year competition.”