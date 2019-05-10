Four Scottish accents have been listed among the sexiest in the UK - here is how they rank

With 56 recognised regional accents across the UK, it comes as no surprise that some are viewed as much sexier than others.
Scottish accents are loved around the world, despite some regional variations being difficult for people outside of Scotland to understand.
Now a new survey of 1.5 million people in the UK has revealed how sexy the Scottish accent is compared to others across the country - and four of our country’s accents appear on the list.
Which Scottish accents make the top 25?
The Glaswegian accent was voted the sexiest Scottish accent in the UK, coming in at third place on the list.
Edinburgh was a little further down the list, ranked at 13th, while Highlands came in at 19th place and Hebridean made it onto the list in 23rd place.
The survey, carried out by Big 7 Travel, ranked the top 50 sexiest accents in the UK.
Of Glaswegian, the company wrote: “Those rich sounds and harsh vowels are a big hit. You can thank Franz Ferdinand.”
It said the Edinburgh accent included “the posh restrained accent of Morningside residents to the slang in Leith”, commenting that “you can hear a range of accents in Edinburgh alone, but all are considered attractive.”
Speaking about The Highlands accent, the survey said: “The melodic lilt of the Highlands accent is best heard from Caithness down to the Black Isle. ‘The, that, this and they’ are pronounced ‘e, at, is and ey’.”
The verdict on the Hebridean accent was: “The beautiful, lilting accent of the Outer Hebrides sounds more Irish than it does Scottish, yet is distinctively different than both.”
The top three sexiest accents according to the poll were Essex, Northern Irish and Glaswegian.
Here is the top 25:
25) Northumberland
24) Stoke-on-Trent
23) Hebridean
22) Surrey
21) East Anglian
20) Kentish
19) Highlands
18) Multicultural London English (MLE)
17) Leeds
16) Somerset
15) Lancashire
14) Cardiff
13) Edinburgh
12) Estuary English
11) Norfolk
10) Cockney
9) Yorkshire
8) South Welsh Valleys
7) Geordie
6) Scouse
5) Mancunian
4) Queen's English
3) Glaswegian
2) Northern Irish
1) Essex