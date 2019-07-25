Four women rescued after getting stuck in mud off Cramond Island

Four women were rescued from the mud close to the southern tip of Cramond Island earlier this afternoon.

The Coastguard were called by a member of the public at around 2.50pm today, shortly after high tide at the beach.

All four of the women stuck in the mud were successfully rescued, but there is no confirmation as to how old they are.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: "At around 2.50pm today HM Coastguard received a call from a member of the public to report that they and four other people were stuck in the mud off the southern tip of Cramond Island.

"South Queesferry, Kinghorn and Fisherow Coastguard Rescue Teams, RNLI South Queensfery inshore lifeboat, three HM Coastguard Senior Coastal Operations Officers, Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service were sent to the scene.

"All the casualties are now safely out of the mud but the incident is still ongoing."