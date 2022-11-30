Francesca Timbers was reported missing from her home in London two days ago. She is believed to have made her way up to Scotland , arriving later that evening in Edinburgh .

In a statement on social media, Police Scotland wrote: “Francesca is described as white, 5ft 9, slim build, and has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, two black jackets, and grey trousers with a cream stripe. She was carrying a pair of bottle green leggings with her.“If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 101, quoting incident number 0019 of 29/11/2022.”