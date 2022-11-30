Francesca Timbers: Police appeal for missing woman thought to have travelled to Edinburgh
An appeal has been launched to trace a missing woman.
Francesca Timbers was reported missing from her home in London two days ago. She is believed to have made her way up to Scotland, arriving later that evening in Edinburgh.
In a statement on social media, Police Scotland wrote: “Francesca is described as white, 5ft 9, slim build, and has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, two black jackets, and grey trousers with a cream stripe. She was carrying a pair of bottle green leggings with her.“If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 101, quoting incident number 0019 of 29/11/2022.”