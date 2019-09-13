Franco Manca call upon homeless charities or shelters in Edinburgh to offer donations

Edinburgh’s newest sourdough pizza restaurant, Franco Manca, has pledged to donate a pizza to a local homeless charity or shelter for each one bought from their new eatery between Monday 23 September and Monday 7 October.

The Franco Manca team based at South St Andrew Street, are keen to hear from anyone at local foodbanks, shelters, or charitable organisations who wish to request a donation from them.

This follows on from Franco Manca’s previous company initiatives to help those without food or shelter, such as throughout last December, when the restaurant donated thousands of pizzas to help those going hungry.

The top London pizza chain opened in the Capital last month and offers customers fresh sourdough handmade on site every day and natural Italian wine.

First procured by the pizzeria's founder, Giuseppe Mascoli, near the city of Naples, the recipe still honours the ingredients and methods that make the age-old style of Neapolitan pizza unique, delicious and world-renowned.

To help them reach as many people as possible, they’re calling on members of local homeless shelters and foodbanks who could benefit, to get in touch by emailing donations@francomanca.co.uk.

