Free pop-up comedy event featuring Phil Jupitus comes to Edinburgh

Supermarket giant Lidl will be hosting a pop-up in Deaconess Gardens during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 15-18 August.

Deaconess Gardens will be a children’s activity haven by day and a paid bar by night and the venue will offer fun for all the family with arts and crafts, live music and a stand-up comedy line-up featuring Phil Jupitus, Ray Bradshaw and Fred MacAuley.

There are no tickets required and the event is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the Fringe by tasting some delicious Lidl samples or relaxing with a Scottish craft beer which is sold in their stores.