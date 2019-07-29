Fringe show saved after Airbnb offer £2,000 voucher following Edinburgh Festival price glitch

A theatre company was handed a voucher worth more than £2,000 by Airbnb after initially being told their accommodation had been cancelled due to a glitch.

Quids In Theatre Company’s Fringe show hung in the balance last week after their Airbnb host cancelled their booking for a flat in Bruntsfield.

The decision followed a glitch in Airbnb’s Smart Pricing system which saw the cost of many city centre properties drop well below their asking price, with some hosts losing out on thousands of pounds of potential income.

For Quids In Theatre Company, the difference between their original booking of £85 per night and £240 could have cost the company more than £2,300.

Annie Begg, who runs the company, told the Evening News that it was money a small independent theatre group like hers would have struggled to find.

She said: “We are an independent theatre company and we exist from project to project. We have no hope in getting an extra £1,000 back.

“We are down there a week on Thursday and we are a mature theatre company, we can’t sleep on the floor.”

However, after their story appeared in the Evening News, Airbnb reached out to the host and the theatre company, offering them a voucher worth more than £2,000 to pay for the difference between the original booking and the intended price.

The offer means Annie Begg, director of Quids In, no longer has to choose between funding new accommodation or her company’s production going ahead.

She said: “Airbnb contacted me and the host and said they would compensate it fully. They sent me a voucher of more than £2,000 to book the accommodation so I am happy and the hosts are happy.

“We are getting the accommodation for the same price we originally booked it for. Thank you so much for your help.

We are delighted that it has all been sorted out. I am more delighted that they kept their word. They were going back on what they originally said and I’m glad they’ve honoured it now.

“Until now I have always been very happy with Airbnb but I would say don’t give up and insist on your rights. You have a contract with the hosts that you agreed with and they can’t break that on a whim.”

Quids In Theatre Company’s show Sherlock Holmes and the Conundrum of Conan Doyle is on at theSpace on North Bridge between August 2 and 17.