From Greggs to Scottish Government: All the employers at huge Edinburgh job fair

A huge job fair with over 25 prospective employers is heading to Edinburgh this month.
From everyone's favourite High Street bakery Greggs to the Scottish Government - there will be potential job opportunities galore with a wide range of sectors.
Here is the full list of companies that will be seeking new Edinburgh employees:
ASDA - Penna
Tesco
H&M
Royal Navy
The Scottish Government
Bupa
Greggs
Smart Fleet Solutions
Carr Gomm
Blackwood Group
Guidant Global
Manpower UK Ltd
The Richmond Fellowship Scotland
Leonard Cheshire
Autorek
Dalian Miranda Education and Information Consulting Company
Eidyn Care
Vita Group
Sykes
Call-In Homecare
Busy Bees Nurseries Ltd
Wesser
Fizz
Barchester
Securi Group
Recruit Newspaper
The Edinburgh Job Fair is taking place at Tynecastle Park Stadium on Wednesday, May 15 from 10am to 1pm.
It is free to attend and there is expected to be hundreds of HR managers with hundreds of vacancies looking to be filled on the day.
Organisers say that the fair is suitable for anyone currently looking for work, no matter what your age, skills or experience, with full time and part time jobs available.
Anyone attended is advised to take an updated CV.