From Greggs to Scottish Government: All the employers at huge Edinburgh job fair

A huge job fair with over 25 prospective employers is heading to Edinburgh this month.

From everyone's favourite High Street bakery Greggs to the Scottish Government - there will be potential job opportunities galore with a wide range of sectors.

Here is the full list of companies that will be seeking new Edinburgh employees:

ASDA - Penna

Tesco

H&M

Royal Navy

The Scottish Government

Bupa

Greggs

Smart Fleet Solutions

Carr Gomm

Blackwood Group

Guidant Global

Manpower UK Ltd

The Richmond Fellowship Scotland

Leonard Cheshire

Autorek

Dalian Miranda Education and Information Consulting Company

Eidyn Care

Vita Group

Sykes

Call-In Homecare

Busy Bees Nurseries Ltd

Wesser

Fizz

Barchester

Securi Group

Recruit Newspaper

The Edinburgh Job Fair is taking place at Tynecastle Park Stadium on Wednesday, May 15 from 10am to 1pm.

It is free to attend and there is expected to be hundreds of HR managers with hundreds of vacancies looking to be filled on the day.

Organisers say that the fair is suitable for anyone currently looking for work, no matter what your age, skills or experience, with full time and part time jobs available.

Anyone attended is advised to take an updated CV.

For more information visit the fair's website