Furious mum says British Airways told her to leave lounge at Edinburgh Airport as she had her baby with her

A Scottish mum says she was left in tears after British Airways staff told her to leave the business class lounge after failing to provide her with a high chair for her 11-month-old daughter.

Jemma King said she made clear to catering staff her child was too small to sit up on the lounge chairs provided, could not be sat on her knee while she ate and could not be left alone to crawl about the floor.

But the 36-year-old, who was on a work trip to her home town of St Andrews, claims she was told by employees to "juggle it like any normal parent" before being told: "business class is for business people, not for babies."

British Airways strongly deny the claims Ms King has made and say they have conducted an investigation 'as a matter of urgency'.

They say that Mrs King left the lounge of her own accord after lounge staff tried to find a suitable solution to the particular problem.

Mrs King said: "I was both furious and shocked when they said this to me.

"The way I was treated was 100% discrimination. I was in tears and upset. I was on a work trip with a baby but felt kicked out of the place. It was utterly ridiculous.

"In this day and age, with a company as visible and reputable as BA, it's not inclusive. I was flying business class. I was a business class customer and I'd paid for it."

Mrs King, who lives in Kent but runs a dance school based in St Andrews, says she went to get something to eat in the BA business lounge at Edinburgh Airport around 2:30pm on Tuesday.

She had booked a business class flight to London City Airport for her and her baby, Genevieve, at an added cost of about £200.

When she asked for a high chair she claims she was told by catering staff they did not provide them because it was against company policy.

But Mrs King said she had been at the same Edinburgh Airport lounge in April and that they did provide her with a high chair. When she told staff, they said this shouldn't have happened because they'd have had to borrow one from another part of the airport, breaching policy.

She was then told, Mrs King says, she could stay and seat her daughter in the lounge chair, but responded to explain this was not suitable or safe for such a young child and that it wouldn't be safe to let her crawl about on the floor.

She says she asked the employees if they had ever tried eating with a child on one knee, to which one of the female employees replied: "We have got twins and so you have to juggle it like any normal parent."

She claims she was then told by the male member of staff present that the business lounge is "business class for business people, not for babies."

Left in tears by the ordeal, Mrs King left and went to the Aspire lounge where she was provided with a high chair.

Mrs King firmly believes BA have a duty of care to provide high chairs in the business lounge.

The mum, who said she won't be booking flights with BA in future as a result of her ordeal.

A British Airways spokesperson said that a full investigation had been launched and they had found 'no evidence' that Mrs King's claims took place.

They said: "We expect the highest levels of professionalism from our colleagues, and appreciate how challenging it can be travelling with young children.

"​We have investigated these reports as a matter of urgency and have found no evidence to support these claims. ​

"Our lounge staff tried to work with Ms King to find a suitable solution, however she left the lounge of her own accord."