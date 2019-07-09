Gamers can win £500 worth of equipment by beating UK race car champion at Fort Kinnaird

Gamers will be able to take on a UK race car champion on a simulator in Edinburgh this weekend in a bid to win £500 worth of equipment.

To coincide with the Silverstone Grand Prix, the Currys Fort Kinnaird branch will be hosting the race car simulator on Saturday and Sunday.

And Steven Dailly, British BMW Compact Cup Champion for 2017-2018, will set the fastest lap time to beat and be on hand to show fans his latest wheels.

Whoever defeats - or comes closest to - the driver’s time will win £500 in gaming equipment donated by Currys, which will be open from 9am-6pm on Saturday and 10am-6pm on Sunday.

There is a £2 entry fee per try, with proceeds going to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and health and wellbeing charity, the Thistle Foundation.

Steven Dailly is a professional driver from Wallyford, East Lothian. In his career so far, he has had 47 race wins and 79 podium visits out of 88 races.

He is the only BMW Compact Cup winner to have held the Scottish and British Championship title and the only driver to have won the Compact Cup in two consecutive years.

Steven said: "I can’t wait to get behind the wheel and set the time to beat for these two phenomenal causes. All the more reason for aspiring racers to dig deep and have a go!"

Jake Jarvis of Currys said: “We’re thrilled to be fundraising for CHAS and Thistle, two charities close to our heart. We want to make a real difference for both charities as well as show off some of the tech we have in store; this is when we came up with the idea for ‘Beat the Pro’.

"As part of the weekend we will be raffling a brand new Acer gaming laptop worth £1,000. Mercedes will also be showing off one of their latest models outside the front of the shop. If you feel the need for speed, come on down."

About the Charities

CHAS is on a mission to reach every family in Scotland that needs its care, providing hospice services nationwide to babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

CHAS offers palliative, respite and end-of-life care from Rachel House in Kinross, Robin House in Balloch and through CHAS at Home.The CHAS at Home service supports families with the services of a hospice yet in their own homes across the whole of Scotland.

Thistle is an Edinburgh-based health and wellbeing charity supporting people struggling with the devastating diagnosis of a long-term condition – such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic pain, arthritis, depression or chronic fatigue – to live well.

People can self-refer to Thistle for support regardless of the condition – or conditions – they may be living with.

For more details on the charities, visit www.chas.org.uk/ and www.thistle.org.uk/