Police stayed on the scene overnight and will continue to be there today as the road remains closed to traffic.

It is reported that the road could be open tomorrow, though the council are hoping to have more clarification later in the day.

George IV Bridge fire: Edinburgh city centre road to remain closed as police stay on scene after Old Town fire

The Scottish Fire and Rescue were called to George IV Bridge around 6.20 am on Tuesday, and quickly labelled it a level four fire as it spread through the building.

One person was taken to hospital after the incident which took well over 100 firefighters to deal with.

The Elephant House Cafe and Oz Bar have both reported extreme smoke and water damage and many surrounding residents were evacuated from their homes.

Lothian buses diverted their routes and local businesses were closed, although the National Library of Scotland has announced that they are reopening today.

