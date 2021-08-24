George IV Bridge fire: Emergency services attend large fire in Capital city centre
Emergency services have been called to a fire in the city centre of Edinburgh.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed they are in attendance at an incident on George IV Bridge in the centre of Edinburgh.
Lothian have announced that all buses that go along George IV have been diverted, including the 23 and the 27.
Sightseeing bus tours are also being diverted.
Edinburgh Travel has warned that there is a build up of traffic in this area.
Read More
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.18 am on Tuesday, August 24 to reports of a building on fire at George IV Bridge, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised nine appliances and two height vehicles to the scene where firefighters are tackling a fire affecting a number of properties.
“Crews are still in attendance.”
Police Scotland wrote on social media: “Our officers are currently assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dealing with a large fire at George IV Bridge.
"Please be aware that there are numerous road closures in the vicinity of George IV Bridge and Candlemaker Row at present and avoid the area where possible.”
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 0639 hours today to attend an incident at George IV Bridge in Edinburgh with our first resource arriving on scene at 0646.
“We dispatched two ambulances, one advanced paramedic and our special operations team to the scene.”
The Central Library announced that they would be closed today due to the fire as has the National Library of Scotland.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.