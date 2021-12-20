Mr McAlpine, 31, was reported missing from the Easter Langside area of Dalkeith, but was last seen in the town centre at around 1am on Saturday, December 18.

He is white, 6ft tall and muscly, and has blue eyes, mousy brown hair and facial hair.

He has a tattoo on his right wrist which reads “LB”, and a tribal tattoo on his left arm, he also has a scar on his neck.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black jacket, dark jogging bottoms, brown puma shoes and was possibly carrying a Nike holdall bag.

Inspector George Nisbet, Dalkeith Police Station said: "Officers have been speaking to family and friends as well as checking CCTV and local taxi and bus companies, but so far, there have been no further sightings of George since early Saturday morning.”

If you have seen Mr McAlpine, or have any information on his whereabouts you should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1752 of Sunday, December 19.

Inspector Nisbet added: "We'd also ask George himself to get in touch with family, friends or police. we all just want to make sure he is safe and well."

Police Scotland has Missing Person Coordinators (MPCs) in every local division in the country.

MPCs support and oversee all missing person investigations.

Police Scotland says MPCs ensure missing persons have the “correct level of support” once they are found.

