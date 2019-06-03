Giant mural of Scotland footballer appears in Leith ahead of Women's World Cup

Have your say

A giant mural of Scotland footballer Claire Emslie has appeared on the wall of the Biscuit Factory in Leith ahead of the Women's World Cup.

The striking image shows the Scotland forward wearing her Scotland colours with a pink backdrop covered by images of thistles.

Claire Emslie, who recently joined Orlando Pride from Manchester City, is among the 23 players picked to represent Scotland at the Women's World Cup in France.

And the Scotland striker has caught wind of the artwork herself on twitter, re-tweeting a post of it and simply stating: "Wow!"

Many others on social media have praised the quality of the work, which has been signed by artist Ella Masters.

One tweeter, @brennajessie_, wrote: "Yessss! So happy to see this tribute to @emslie22 pop up in Leith. Counting down the hours 'til Nice."

Scotland kick off their world cup campaign in Nice against England on Sunday, June 9th.

They will also be playing Japan and Argentina in the group stages.