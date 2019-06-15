Glasgow foodie heaven The Brunch Club set to open in Edinburgh

Glasgow foodie favourite The Brunch Club has its eye on Edinburgh with plans to expand into the Capital.

They are set to take over the former Scruffy Murphy’s bar on the basement level of Melville Street.

Melville Street. PIC: Google

The popular eatery serves usual brunch favourites as well as unique dishes such as fish tacos with coconut and panko crumbed fillets.

READ MORE: Edinburgh's top Vietnamese to open new Pho restaurant on Dalry Road

Sides such as frozen banana and peanut butter and halloumi fries are also staples of this well-loved eatery.

A wide range of alternative takes on the Bloody Mary cocktail and tasty smoothies such as the Blue Monkey - a mix of banana, blueberries, almond milk, chia seeds and agave syrup - also adorn the menu.

READ MORE: These are six new bars and restaurants coming to Edinburgh in 2019

There's also a vegan breakfast on the menu!

For the latest food and drink news in and around Edinburgh - join our new Best In Edinburgh Facebook Group here.

