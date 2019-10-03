Golden celebration for ‘playboy’ David and his ‘pin-up’ Christina

It was a time of playboys and pin-ups when David Young and Christina Milligan bowled each other over in the mid-1960s.

Their encounters in the Ferranti tenpin bowling leagues – during the early days of their courtship – were remembered fondly last month when the couple celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.

The pair had met at the Plaza Ballroom in Morningside, only a few yards from where they would eventually set up home; Christine on an office outing and David out on the town with friends.

Their first date took them to the Caledonian Hotel at the West End, then on to the King’s Theatre to see visiting African dancers.

Bowling turned out to be a shared passion, David representing the Playboys, a navigation display design team, while Christina played for the Pin-ups in the ladies league.

Engagement followed two years after their first date, but it was a further year before they could finance their wedding and buy a flat. They were married in St Anne’s Parish Church, Corstorphine, on September 13, 1969 with a reception in the Murrayfield Hotel.

With the birth of their first child, Christopher, the decision was made to move to the Alnwickhill area. This enabled easy access to the surrounding parklands of Braids, Mortonhall and Blackford Hill, which were much-frequented as Neil and then Louisa were welcomed to the family.

Christina became a full-time mother and chauffeur and was heavily involved in community activities through Liberton Kirk, where she was appointed an elder.

Over the years, David self-educated through Bristo and Napier Technical Colleges and the Open University, achieved various qualifications, including a BSc Hons. His career as a chartered engineer, working across various industries, was ably backed up by Christina’s financial book-keeping activities.

When their youngest reached secondary school, she took a job with St Margaret’s School, demonstrating her way with children as well as her office acumen. It was not long, however, before the arrival of grandchildren – Poppy, Lily, Amelia, Amber and Maisy – and Christina was soon immersed in babysitting duties.

A job in the architects’ department at West Lothian Council gave David more leisure time and golf was added to his five-a-side footballing activities.

On retirement, he increased his time on the fairways by joining Merchants of Edinburgh Golf Club, in particular the YOBS (Young Old Boys) section.

Firm believers in the value of family, the couple celebrated their anniversary with a party for their nearest and dearest at Crieff Hydro Hotel.

“This is the sort of event that keeps a marriage happy and a family close,” says David. Sharing the secret to their happiness, he adds: “To be successful, marriage needs love, trust, companionship, full commitment and hard work – and some good fortune.”