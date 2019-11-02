Gorgie Farm launches GoFundMe page to save attraction as locals react to news of its closure

Locals and regular visitors of the farm have taken to social media to urge others to support saving it from going into liquidation. Picture: Malcolm McCurrach

Yesterday, the 23 staff members found on they had lost their jobs when Gorgie Farm announced that it had gone into liquidation.Three years ago, the Evening News spearheaded a £100,000 appeal campaign to keep the much-loved attraction open when it faced soaring running costs and a slump in external funding.

Now, one member of staff, Hannah Ryan, has created a GoFundMe page to raise £100,000 to save the farm, which has supported and trained 237 volunteers since January and has educated 1,961 children through education activities on the farm this year alone.

On the page, Ms Ryan says: "Gorgie Farm has been part of Edinburgh's identity for the past 40 years and has overcome many challenges, sadly we now face our biggest challenge yet.

"Edinburgh and it's future generation cannot afford to lose this farm especially in a time when people are becoming more and more removed from nature, having a farm within the city limits is invaluable."

One person reacted to the farm's post on Twitter announcing its closure, saying: "So sorry to hear this - is it too late to save? I had no idea it was in trouble, and I know many of us who would donate if a crowdfunder was shared about!

Edinburgh South West's Green candidate Ben Parker visited the farm yesterday to show his support for the Save Gorgie Farm campaign.

On the fundraiser page, Ms Ryan added: "If the money raised cannot save the farm, the money will be donated between Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home and Scottish Association for Mental Health."