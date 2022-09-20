Grand Theft Auto leak: Rockstar 'disappointed' as GTA 6 secrets leaked by hacker

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

More than 90 clips of Grand Theft Auto VI, which is in the early stages of development, were circulated on social media over the weekend.

Rockstar Games confirmed on Monday (September 19) an “unauthorised third party" had accessed and downloaded the material.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grand Theft Auto (GTA), one of the most popular video games series ever created, has sold more than 380 million copies worldwide and was originally developed by Rockstar North, now based in Edinburgh’s Holyrood Road.

The hacked footage was originally posted to the GTAForums website by user teapotuberhacker, who claimed to have downloaded the files from employee communications.

Among the collection of clips were examples of in-game combat, scenery and characters which suggest the game could include the series' first female protagonist and be set in Vice City, a mock version of Miami and the setting of the Grand Theft Auto 2002 release.

A scene from Grand Theft Auto V by Rockstar Games. Material from GTA VI has been revealed after it was hacked.

A statement from the Rockstar Games team said: "We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorised third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto.

"At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.

"We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectation.

"We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through this situation."

Rockstar North headquarters on Edinburgh's Holyrood Road. Photo: Greg Macvean.

Teapotuberhacker also said they could leak more data, including Grand Theft Auto 5 and 6 source codes and assets, as well as a Grand Theft Auto 6 testing build.