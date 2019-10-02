Grassmarket pub and Ross Fountain latest Edinburgh locations for filming of Will Ferrell's new Netflix film Eurovision

These pictures show the latest filming locations for Hollywood star Will Ferrell's Netflix movie Eurovision, currently being shot in Edinburgh.

Banners with 'Eurovision' written on them have been erected beside Ross Fountain in West Princes Street Gardens and The White Hart Inn in Grassmarket has film crews and extras sat outside.

Banners for the film can be seen in Princes Street Gardens. PIC: Lisa Ferguson

Traffic in Grassmarket, West Bow and Victoria Street will be held for short periods today as required between 7am and 2pm.

Hollywood stars already spotted in Edinburgh

Leading stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams have been spotted on Edinburgh’s landmarks, Arthur’s Seat and Calton Hill as filming begun earlier in the week.

The two play Icelandic singers who are given the opportunity to perform at the famous song contest when it was held in the Scottish Capital in 1972.

Banners for the film are currently in place next to Ross Fountain. PIC: Lisa Ferguson

52-year-old Ferrell was seen on Arthur’s Seat wearing bright yellow overalls and matching jacket over a plaid shirt while sporting long, damp hair, while McAdams, 40, was also seen on location wearing a pink and white jacket, maroon trousers and a black and white striped jumper with her blonde hair knotted.

On Tuesday, the two were seen on embracing on a Calton Hill bench as they filmed a scene in which the co-stars almost kissed.

Filming will continue until the middle of next week.