Great British Bake Off inspired competition held by Edinburgh restaurant

A search for Scotland’s finest home baker has been launched just in time as The Great British Bake Off competition grips the nation.

The Scottish Cafe, located at the Scottish National Gallery, are calling upon amateur bakers to slip on their aprons and show off their culinary creations for a chance to be featured on their afternoon tea menu.

Winners will take part in an afternoon tea masterclass with Carina Contini and recreate their moreish masterpiece

Edinburgh restaurateurs, Victor and Carina Contini, who own The Scottish Cafe are on the lookout for afternoon bakes from the from classic cream cakes to indulgent gateaus and savoury sandwiches, made by talented home cooks including mums, dads, grandparents and children of all ages.

Entries are also encouraged from schools, colleges and families.

Carina Contini and the venue’s specialist pastry chefs will be amongst the panel of expert judges to make its shortlist and select the overall star baker.

Judges will be looking for technical ability, creative flair, originality and use of local ingredients, but ultimately a delicious and eye-catching addition to The Scottish Cafe’s signature afternoon tea menu.

The Scottish Cafe are calling upon amateur bakers to compete for a chance to be featured on their afternoon tea menu.

The star baker will join Carina for an afternoon tea masterclass before recreating their own recipe to be showcased on the afternoon tea menu.

Carina said: “With the home baking trend continuing to grip the nation, we want to encourage talented amateur cooks of all ages to rise to the occasion and put their culinary skills in the limelight.

“As the home for one of Edinburgh’s finest afternoon teas at the Scottish National Gallery, The Scottish Cafe is the perfect setting to celebrate this iconic British dining tradition, as well as people’s passion for beautifully presented and mouth-wateringly delicious food.

“We look forward to showcasing Scotland’s best home bakers and wish everyone the best of luck.”

To enter The Scottish Cafe’s search for Scotland’s best home baker, people should post a show-stopping photograph or short film of themselves with their afternoon tea creation and a brief description on social media, tagging The Scottish Cafe on Instagram, Twitter (@Continibites) or Facebook , and using hashtag #ContiniBakeOff by Monday 30th September.

Entrants must live in Scotland, love home baking and be over 18 years of age. Entries from children must be supported by a parent, guardian or teacher.