The new Dalkeith shop on Bonnyrigg Road will stock all of the classic customer favourites such as sausage rolls and steak bakes, while also offering some limited-time deal on the Autumn menu.

Shop manager Andy Ewing said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

“We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway, click and collect or Just Eat delivery.”

The shop, which opened today – Monday, October 25 – will be open weekdays 5.30am to 7pm, Saturday from 6.30am until 6pm and Sunday from 6.30 until 5pm.

Roisin Currie, Retail and People Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Dalkeith has brought 16 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food on-the-go.”

The new store on Bonnyrigg Road, Dalkeith is the first Greggs with drive-through facilities to open in Scotland. (Picture credit: Neil Hanna Photography)

