Growing concerns for missing teenager Claudia Wark, 14, last seen in Edinburgh

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace missing teenager Claudia Wark.

Claudia was last seen in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh at about 7.10am on Wednesday 28th August 2019.

Police say there are growing concerns for her welfare, particularly due to her age.

Claudia is known to frequent the Edinburgh and Livingston areas and is described as white, slim build, 5ft3, and pierced nose. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a white shirt while carrying a brown Michael Kors handbag.

Making a direct appeal to Claudia, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Claudia, if you see this, please get in touch with someone so that we know that you are safe."

Anyone who may have seen Claudia since she was reported missing, or anyone who has information with regards to her whereabouts, contact Police Scotland using telephone number 101 and quoting incident 1052 of 28/08/2019

