Growing concerns for welfare of 52-year-old Edinburgh man missing for nearly a week

Concerns are growing for a 52-year-old Edinburgh man who hasn't been seen in almost a week.

John Paterson, 52, was last seen in the Morningside area of Edinburgh at about 7.30pm on Thursday 11th July and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

John is described as medium build, 5ft11 tall, short grey hair and was last seen wearing, blue Nike hoody, blue jeans, black timberland boots and carrying a large camping style rucksack.

Anyone who may have seen John since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0304 of the 12th July.