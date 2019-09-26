Hamleys top Christmas toys revealed including 'rescue animal' that needs a bath

A “rescue animal” which requires its new owner to give it a bath and traditional games with a tech twist are among the top toys likely to be on children’s Christmas lists this year.

The toy retailer said the Scruff-a-Luv My Real Rescue was likely to prove most popular with youngsters, while Pictionary Air, which allows people to draw in the air and the image to appear on a screen, is also set to be added to Christmas lists.

The Smart Pixelator allows children to build their own 2D or 3D designs through Bluetooth connectivity, while Coding Critters is a storybook adventure that will teach your kids to code without the need for a screen.

Victoria Kay, head buyer at Hamleys said: “It’s no surprise that tech-based toys are popular with the kids this Christmas but it’s interesting and exciting that we are seeing an emerging trend of human connection within toys like Scruff-a-luv’s My Real Rescue, whereas other toys such as Pictionary Air are starting to embrace the online world through physical play.”

She added: "Importantly, these toys are being delivered to bring people together this Christmas and provide an extra dimension of fun and familiarity to all family members."