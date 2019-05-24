Hampden history heightens Hearts' Scottish Cup hopes

Hearts may be expecting an uphill battle against a Celtic side bidding for the treble treble this weekend, but history favours the Jam Tarts in their previous Hampden clashes:

Hearts 4 Celtic 3 (1901) – Hearts stopped their opponents claiming a hat-trick of Scottish Cup final triumphs after coming out on top in a seven-goal thriller played in soaking conditions at Ibrox Park. Bobby Walker netted a solo winner in the final ten minutes.

Celtic 3 Hearts 0 (1907) The Hoops became Scotland’s first double winners after beating Hearts in front of 50,000 fans at Hampden in the final. A double from Peter Somers in the final helped secure the win for the Glasgow side.

Hearts 3 Celtic 1 (1956) Hearts did not make the final again until they met the Hoops once more 49 years later. But the Jam Tarts were in the midst of their 20th-century glory years and won thanks to a double from winger Ian Crawford and a goal from Alfie Conn.

Celtic 2 Hearts 1 (1988) Hearts went ahead when Pat Bonner failed to keep out Brian Whittaker’s cross under serious pressure from Dave Macpherson and Celtic were two minutes from losing a 30-game unbeaten run in their centenary season until Mark McGhee netted after Henry Smith fumbled a corner. Billy McNeill’s side pushed for a winner and Andy Walker got it after Smith dropped another cross.

Hearts 2 Celtic 1 (2012) The tables were turned in the 2012 semi-finals when Craig Beattie converted a dubious last-minute penalty to send Hearts into an Edinburgh derby final. Celtic manager Neil Lennon confronted referee Euan Norris on the pitch after the game after his decision to award a handball had allowed Beattie to knock out his former club and spark bare-chested celebrations from the striker.