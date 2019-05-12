Happy 99th birthday to Edinburgh fundraising hero Tom Gilzean

Edinburgh fundraising hero and war veteran who has raised more than £1 million for charity Tom Gilzean turns 99 today.

The retired bus driver has raised over £1 million for charity to date, standing on the streets of the Capital with his collection tins and war medals proudly on display no matter what the weather was like.

His war honours include the 1939-45 Star, the Africa Star, the Burma Star, the France and Germany Star, the Defence Medal, and the Victory Medal.

Tom served in the Royal Engineers Regiment during World War Two and was deployed to Belgium, North Africa and Germany, among other places.

He also has a 30th Armoured Corps medal earned during Operation Market Garden, the 1944 conflict made famous in the movie A Bridge Too Far.

The tireless fundraiser was admitted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary last November with a broken hip, and it is understood he remains in the hospital still.

He has become a familiar sight on the streets of Edinburgh over the last 23 years or so. After becoming wheelchair-bound, Tom has been out collecting in his signature tartan trews seven days a week, come rain or shine.

From everyone at the Edinburgh Evening News - happy birthday Tom!