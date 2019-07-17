Harry Potter inspired quidditch championships come to the Meadows in Edinburgh

Scotland’s national quidditch team – the Scottish Thistles – flew high during the Quidditch Premier League match in the Meadows on Saturday.

Quidditch is a magical sport played on broomsticks popularised by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books and films.

Quidditch Premier League at the Meadows, Edinburgh

A team consists of seven players; a keeper, two beaters, three chasers and a seeker, each with a broom between their legs.

Since the game was first created in 1997 it has developed a passionate league of players across the country who compete every summer to be named national champions.

READ MORE: Harry Potter author JK Rowling granted permission to chop trees surrounding 17th century Edinburgh mansion

Scottish Thistles have made an impressive start to the season and during a gruelling day on Saturday they secured wins against Yorkshire Roses, Northern Angels and Northern Watch.

The championship has 17 teams all of whom are hoping to make it to the final at Manchester’s AJ Bell Stadium on August 24 and get their hands on the 6ft trophy prize.

Quidditch Premier League at the Meadows, Edinburgh

Keiran Newton, 23, from Corstorphine is a cybersecurity and forensics student at Napier University and plays on the Scottish national team.

READ MORE: Take a look inside this Scottish Harry Potter themed flat - which you can rent from £50 per night

He said: “It was a really good day, really enjoyable, we were expecting the weather to be terrible but it turned out good and the team were all on top form.”

The Scottish Thistles have just returned from Germany where they made their international debut at the European Quidditch

Championships.

Quidditch Premier League at the Meadows, Edinburgh

Scotland finished 14th at the IQA European Games, held at Bamberg and hosted every two years for the top quidditch players in Europe.

READ MORE: This is where JK Rowling ranks in the Edinburgh rich list

Edinburgh-born Keiran explained that he thought the idea of quidditch was “a bit odd” until a university friend convinced him to give it a try and he’s been hooked ever since.

Discussing how he first got involved in the unusual sport, he said: “I have played rugby since I was three and started playing quidditch three years ago. To be honest when one of my university friends asked if I wanted to come along to quidditch I laughed in his face, I didn’t believe it was something real. But I went along and tried it and it was really good fun and I met some great people. Now I’ve been playing for three years.”

With an impressive three-match win on Saturday the Scottish Thistles are on track for a winning season.