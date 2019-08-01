Harvey Nichols Edinburgh announces new Supper Club themes

Harvey Nichols Forth Floor Restaurant in Edinburgh will play host to sparkling wine Nyetimber, and Daffy's Gin in their next two Supper Club events.

The Supper Club is an immersive monthly event where, for one night only, diners can experience a luxurious themed evening of food and drink.

Daffy's Gin will be the theme of the Supper Club in September.

The event in August takes will take place on the 21st and will celebrate the best of English sparkling wine.

Hosted by Nyetimber Brand Ambassador Steffan Griffiths, the evening will start off with a glass of Classic Cuvée and include four courses all matched to sparkling wines by Head Chef Robbie Meldrum and his team.

Nyetimber was the first producer of English sparkling wine to grow the three celebrated grape varieties: Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay, and the brand is leading the way in UK winemaking, with its sparkling wines considered among the best in the world.

The menu will include Scottish oysters, tuna carpaccio, chicken supreme, and Scottish summer berries with Nyetimber jelly.

Tickets are £80 per person and can be booked on Eventbrite.

On 25 September the luxury store will host a gin themed Supper Club in partnership with Daffy's Gin in which the four courses will feature Scottish ingredients also used in the gin.

The Daffy's Gin team will also be on hand to answer any questions.

Diners will receive a Daffy's gin and tonic on arrival and will be treated to a Daffy's cocktail with each course.

The September Supper Club will cost £60 per head.

More information on the Supper Club can be found by calling 0131 524 8350 or emailing forthfloor.reservations@harveynichols.com