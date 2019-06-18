Hawaiian US barbecue and Punjab cuisine among new dishes joining Edinburgh Food Festival line-up

Five new food and drink producers have been announced in the run-up to the fifth Edinburgh Food Festival at Assembly George Square Gardens starting on July 19.

The city centre food festival will be showcasing a range of international cuisine through a diverse range of producers and street food stall holders, including Mana Poke with their super fresh and vibrant Hawaiian street food.

Punjabi Junction

The heathy bowls comprising of diced raw fish, rice and a range of colourful accompaniments have grabbed the attention of street food lovers across Scotland for over a year and developed a loyal following.

Social enterprise community café, Punjabi Junction has also joined the roster offering a blend of traditional Punjab and home-cooked cuisines, whilst supporting women from Edinburgh minority ethnic backgrounds.

Vegan favourites FacePlant Foods, who recently took part in the Scottish Street Food Awards on Sunday, will also be serving up a plethora of plant-based street food such as chilli cheeze fries, mac 'n' cheeze and haggis baws sub. The street food favourites, one of Scotland’s first plant-based street food trucks, sourcing ingredients locally, where possible.

Next to confirm their place at the festival is Pickerings Gin who will be dishing out award-winning gin in their miniature Japanese airport fire engine, EnGINe 47. They will be keeping festival goers refreshed with a range of cocktails as well as the classic Pickerings gin and tonic.

FacePlant Food's reuben

Leading the way in the Scottish barbecue scene are Fox Hat. With a full size smoker, towed behind an expedition prepared Land Rover their staple is US style barbecue using quality meat with a nose-to-tail philosophy. Fox Hat will be bringing the full meaty experience to the festival with dishes such as beef brisket cooked low and slow for 12 hours plus hitting customers with a beefy, oak smoked flavour is "to die for".

Alex Fitzhowle, Edinburgh Food Festival festival producer said: “We want to make sure that we have a range of food and drink stalls that offer something for everyone, have great sourcing policies and are a true reflection on Scotland’s amazing culinary scene.

That is why we are so excited to introduce our top five new producers for 2019. Each offers some really exciting food and drink and are a valuable addition to the festival. We can’t wait to welcome them all to Assembly George Square Gardens from 19th July.”

The free festival welcomes visitors of all ages to Edinburgh’s Assembly George Square Gardens. Entry to the festival and the talks is free and non-ticketed.

