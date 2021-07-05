'He had us all in fits of laughter': Harry Redknapp stuns Edinburgh restaurant staff with surprise visit

Football legend Harry Redknapp popped into Dantes in Colinton on Friday.

Redknapp, who has managed a string of top flight clubs in England, including Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham Utd and Southampton, was with wife Sandra and six friends as they enjoyed a meal at Dantes in the Colinton area of the city on Thursday.

The 74-year-old star was staying at a hotel in the Capital before heading out to play a round of golf at the prestigious Archerfield course in East Lothian on Friday.

Restaurant boss Sandro Margiotta said Redknapp was “a total delight” during the visit and took the time out to speak to the locals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandro said: “We were really delighted to have Harry and Sandra in our restaurant last week. They were up in Scotland for a couple of days with friends and it was lovely they chose to eat with us.

“As you can expect he was a really lovely man and had time for everyone who wanted to speak to him.

“We had a great chat about the Euros, and he had us all in fits of laughter with some of his stories.”

Dantes regulars were quick to comment after a picture of Redknapp’s visit to the restaurant was posted on social media.

Bruce Tyler posted: “Legend - as a big Hammers fan, gutted I missed the old gaffa.”

Kath Robertson said: “I do hope he asked Nicola’s permission to travel to Scotland. Seriously, I know he will have had a fantastic meal.”

And Angie Mabon added: “He picked the perfect place to eat.”

Redknapp starred for West Ham Utd and Bournemouth in a 17-year playing career before going on to become a successful manager and a popular presence in the upper echelons of English football.

He managed eight English teams and had a short spell in charge of the Jordan national team before retiring in October 2017 after a 34-year managerial career.

His son, Jamie Redknapp, played under him at Bournemouth and Southampton. Redknapp is also uncle to Frank Lampard, who was managed by him at West Ham United in the early 2000s.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.