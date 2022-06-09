Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Tynecastle club – and here are the most famous ones among the lot.
1. Stephen Hendry
Seven-times world snooker champion Stephen Hendry is a Hearts fan. The cue legend was born in South Queensferry and brought up in Gorgie.
2. Sir Chris Hoy
Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, who grew up in Edinburgh, is a well-known Jambo. The Games hero, who has four Olympic golds, can often be seen at Tynecastle watching his boyhood heroes.
3. Eilidh Doyle
Scots runner Eilidh Doyle is a Hearts season ticket holder. The Olympic 400m hurdler wears a maroon and white wristband during all her races in support of the Jam Tarts.
4. Lee McGregor
Boxing champion Lee McGregor is a dyed-in-the-wool Hearts supporter.
The Edinburgh-born bantamweight has said it's his dream to fight for a world title at Tynecastle.
