Hearts have a whole host of famous supporters.

Hearts famous fans: 12 celebrity names who follow Heart of Midlothian

Heart of Midlothian can count a whole host of famous faces as followers of the club.

By Gary Flockhart
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 2:50 pm

Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Tynecastle club – and here are the most famous ones among the lot.

1. Stephen Hendry

Seven-times world snooker champion Stephen Hendry is a Hearts fan. The cue legend was born in South Queensferry and brought up in Gorgie.

2. Sir Chris Hoy

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, who grew up in Edinburgh, is a well-known Jambo. The Games hero, who has four Olympic golds, can often be seen at Tynecastle watching his boyhood heroes.

3. Eilidh Doyle

Scots runner Eilidh Doyle is a Hearts season ticket holder. The Olympic 400m hurdler wears a maroon and white wristband during all her races in support of the Jam Tarts.

4. Lee McGregor

Boxing champion Lee McGregor is a dyed-in-the-wool Hearts supporter. The Edinburgh-born bantamweight has said it's his dream to fight for a world title at Tynecastle.

Tynecastle
