Hearts fan thanks Robbie Neilson and the club as he leads the team out at Hampden

Lifelong Hearts fan Stevie Morris, who was been diagnosed with motor neurone disease in February 2020, led the team out alongside the Hearts manager ahead of the Scottish Cup Final at Hampden.

Sharing footage of the moment, he tweeted: “A million thanks to Hearts for looking after me yesterday and throughout my illness. It was Robbie's idea to ask me to lead the team out with him! I can't describe the feeling of pride. Love you Hearts yesterday today and forever.”

He added that he was “gobsmacked” by the number of messages he had received after sharing the clip on social media.

MND Scotland tweeted: “Life-long Hearts supporter, Stevie Morris, who is living with #MND, led the team out today”

Morris has been a lifelong supporter of the club, and told the Evening News last year following his diagnosis: ““Hearts has always been a huge part of my life. It’s really important to me and I used to love travelling to the games on the Livingston Hearts supporter’s bus, but I can’t do that now,”

The club partnered with MND Scotland - with the logo pride of place on the front of the Hearts home kit for the 2021/22 season.

Rangers ended a 13-year wait for the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 win over Hearts at Hampden Park after extra time on Saturday.

Goals from substitutes Ryan Jack and Scott Wright in extra time secured a victory that ensured the trophy went to Ibrox.