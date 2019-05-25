Hearts fans pay emotional tribute to Jambo dad during 39th minute of Scottish Cup final

Hearts fans at Hampden today gave a minute's applause to a lifelong Jambo fan who died after suffering a stroke at the age of 39.

Supporters paid a lovely tribute to Alex Currie in the 39th minute of the Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Alex Currie and his family and some of those taking part in the 39th minute tribute at Hampden on Saturday. Pictures: contributed

Alex, from Liberton, was watching his 12-year-old son Max playing football for youth side North Merchiston Blacks on April 30 when he suffered a massive stroke.

He was rushed to the Western General Hospital but he died two days later after doctors were unable to save him.

Following Alex’s passing, brave Max took to the field again for his club, scoring a goal and taking his strip off to reveal a T-shirt dedicating the strike to his father. Max’s t-shirt read ‘This one is for you Dad’.

A well known football coach at local amateur and youth levels, Alex also married hundreds of Edinburgh couples as an assistant registrar in the city for 24 years.

His wife Gail, 38, son Max and daughters Neve , 16, and Hana , 11, have also thrown their support behind the cup final tribute to Alex.

Max is attending the game, and his dad’s friends have made a flag in his honour to wave at Hampden.