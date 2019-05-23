Hearts fans urged to turn up at Tynecastle for Evening News Cup Final day front page

It's set to be one of the biggest days in Hearts' history...

And what better way to remember a Scottish Cup final victory over Celtic than a newspaper front page on the day showing the faces of the Jambos' most passionate supporters.

Of course, that's provided Hearts can defy the odds and beat the much fancied Scottish champions on Saturday.

The Evening News is now urging Hearts fans to get themselves down to the plazza outside the main stand at Tynecastle Park on Friday at 1pm, to take part in a very special photo shoot.

Those who turn up will feature in what is sure to be a visually striking collage on the front page of Saturday's Evening News.

Evening News editor Euan McGrory said: "All the pundits and the bookies have Hearts dead and buried by half time but we believe the 12th man, the army of Tynecastle fans, can cheer on Craig Levein's team and bring the cup back to Edinburgh.

"We want as many fans as possible to turn out in their colours to the plaza outside the main stand at Tynecastle on Friday at 1pm where our photographer will be there to take photos.

"We are going to use those photos to create a completely unique Evening News Cup Final Day front page tomorrow featuring as many faces as possible which Hearts fans can be proud of.

"Imagine what a memento it will be for them when Hearts bring the cup back along the M8 on Saturday night."

Craig Levein's men travel to Hampden Park as underdogs on Saturday for Scotland's showcase final against the league champions.

On Thursday, Hearts revealed there will be no official event happening on the day if the cup is won but the team coach would return to Tynecastle via Calder Road in the evening.

An open top bus parade would be held on the Sunday if they succeed, even with the Edinburgh marathon taking place in the Capital on the same day.

The parade would start at 3pm after a Civic Reception at the Edinburgh City Chambers with the bus making its way to Tynecastle Park for 4.30pm.

Upon arrival at Tynecastle, the team and coaching staff plan to parade the trophy around the pitch.

The stadium would be open to fans for free from 2:30pm and anyone wanting to watch a lap of honour around the pitch must be through the turnstiles by 3:15pm.

The celebrations at the ground are expected to last until 5.30pm.

The last time Hearts held an open top bus parade, after beating Hibs 5-1 win the Scottish Cup final, supporters took to the streets of Edinburgh in their tens of thousands.

The Scottish Cup Final takes place on Saturday, May 25th and kicks off at 3pm.