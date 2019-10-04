Heartwarming photos of talented Edinburgh Royal Infirmary security guard knitting boots for premature children

Pictures have emerged showing an Edinburgh Royal Infirmary security guard KNITTING baby boots for unwell children.

Posted on social media site Facebook on Tuesday by Nicola Millar, the photos show the security guard, named Bruce, sat at a desk with several knitted baby boots on the table in front of him.

Bruce is said to knit for hours at a time before posting all his items abroad for premature babies and offering them to the neonatal centre at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Nicola's post, which has since gone viral and been shared over 2,500 times, says: "Tonight at work I asked Bruce if he minded if I took a picture of him to send to Simpson’s special care unit for Prem babies & to post on social media

READ MORE: 'I thought I was going to die' - Guthrie Street gas blast survivor speaks of being 'buried alive' 30 years on

"Bruce works as a security guard and in between his checks & his own work he sits & knits for hrs every shift to post all his items abroad for premature babies & into neonatal at Edinburgh Royal

"He’s very thoughtful & I think this post should be shared I’m sure all the babies families will be so grateful for what Bruce does!

"I’ve got another bag of knitted hats mits & booties to hand in."

Emm May, commenting on the post, said: "Thank you to Bruce & all who does this. God only knows where I would have been without these items when I had my 4lb low birth weight full term daughter 23yrs ago.

READ MORE: Edinburgh's new Primary 1 pupils: Here are the P1 classes starting this year (Part 4, S-W)

"God Bless all who does these acts of kindness."

Evelyn Dewar wrote: "What a lovely thing to do bless him."

Susan Breckenridge added: "You should be very proud sir, a wonderful & thoughtful person."

Laura Swan said: "What a lovely thing to do."

The Evening News is attempting to get in touch with Bruce.