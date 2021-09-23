Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Inspired by her rescue Springer Spaniel, Bramble, Lynne Lamont is preparing to take on the Marathon Des Sables, known as the “toughest footrace on earth”.

The keen runner rehired Bramble from the Scottish SPCA after she was seized from a puppy farm with over 70 other dogs in 2017.

Bramble had to stay in the care of the charity for 10-months to undergo medical treatment and rehabilitation before she was well enough to be taken home.

Ms Lamont said: “Bramble still has physical and mental scars because of her background. She is one of the lucky ones. Thank goodness she survived and got out unlike many other dogs suffering significantly today.”

Now settle into her new life in Linlithgow Bramble enjoys going on hill walks and trail runs with her sporty owner.

“She can be quite lazy,” said Ms Lamont. “She is at her happiest lolling on her back, with her feet in the air being cuddled.

“I can only imagine a time when all she would have had to roll on was concrete so no wonder she enjoys her home comforts.”

Ms Lamont is no stranger to tough physical challenges, having run many marathons in the past, but she said Marathon Des Sables will be her biggest challenge yet.

“It is a self-sufficient race so you carry all of your food, cooking and sleeping equipment but with water rations provided. Temperatures are likely to be up to 50 degrees and thus it will be a huge physical and mental challenge.

“Knowing that I can do something to help tackle this horrific trade will really keep me going as I cross the desert.

“I’ll be thinking of Bramble and many other dogs not so lucky for the duration. Sadly, she is one of thousands of puppies involved in this appalling industry.”

Scottish SPCA director of fundraising, Anna Devine, said, “We are in awe of this incredible challenge that Lynne is embarking on."

