Helpline set up for families as Edinburgh Sick Kids Hospital opening halted

A dedicated helpline has been set up for families after it emerged the opening of Edinburgh's new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People has been delayed.

Health Secretary Jane Freeman revealed in a statement issued today that the plans have been halted after final safety checks revealed the ventilation system within the critical care department in the new hospital requires further work to meet national standards.

Ms Freeman said she is "disappointed and deeply concerned" that the issue was not identified earlier, and has asked asked Health Facilities Scotland to undertake an investigation find out how the decision was so last minute.

NHS Lothian chief executive, Tim Davison, said they made the decision after taking advice from an independent advisor. He stressed patient safety is "paramount" but apologised for the disappointment it will cause patients and families.

A dedictated helpline has now been set up on the number 0800 028 2816. This will be operational from 12pm on Friday, July 5 and will run until 10pm that evening.

After Friday, the line will be operational from 8am until 10pm during the week and from 9am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The delay in moving to the new hospital site includes halting the move of the Department of Clinical Neurosciences.

The last minute decision was conveyed to staff in a hastily arranged meeting this afternoon.

The migration of 62 children's services - and the Department of Clinical and Adolescent Mental Health Services - from the existing hospital at Sciennes to the new hospital next to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, was due to take place between July 5 and July 15.

On July 9, the Children's Emergency Department had been due to open its doors to new patients.

Planned appointments had been arranged to take place in the hospital from 15th July.

It is not currently known how long it will be before the new building opens.