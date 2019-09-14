Here are 5 of the best sports clubs in Edinburgh to keep the kids active this autumn

With the summer ending, many families will be looking at good sports clubs to join to help keep the kids active during the autumn and winter months.

Whether it's swimming, gymnastics or tennis, Edinburgh has a number of great clubs to choose from. Here are five suggestions...

There are plenty of clubs to join in Edinburgh for families.

Swimming Classes

We all want to give our children the best start and swimming is often a big part of that.

Merbabies aims to show you how to do it differently. Their gentle, child led ethos of teach with love and learn through play achieves amazing results and not only will your child become safe and confident in and around water, they will have a great time at the classes.

They offer a mix of baby, toddler and preschool swim squads as well as aqua-natal yoga, suitable from the 14th week of pregnancy.

Merbabies has about 500 swimmers a week with more than 100 classes running, seven days a week and runs at various locations in and around Edinburgh.

Contact: https://www.merbabies.online/our-venues/



Recreational Gymnastics

Whatever your level of gymnastics, City of Edinburgh Gymnastics Club will offer your child a safe, fun and friendly environment to learn gymnastics and progress from recreational gymnastics to competitive level.

The classes are suitable for boys and girls, from beginners to intermediates. Children starting out learn basic gymnastics and generic skills needed for all sports such as agility, balance and co-ordination.

The club trains at several venues, the main venues for the competitive section are Tumbles Gymnastics Centre in Portobello and Ainslie Park Leisure Centre.

Contact: website: http://www.cegc.btck.co.uk/Contact%20us



Play Together on Pedals

This is a cycling programme for preschoolers. Children will be supported by instructors and assisted by their parents to build their confidence with balance bikes and pedalling.

Since 2014, the project has helped to teach more than 8,000 preschool children in Scotland to ride a bike. The fun and freedom of cycling helps children develop key life skills, brings physical and mental health benefits and encourages families to make short journeys without a car.

Contact: WHALE Arts, Wester Hailes, 0131 458 3267, http://www.whalearts.co.uk/



Family Yoga

Family yoga is physically and mentally beneficial for all ages and takes place at the not-for-profit Projekt 42 gym.

You can attend a class where the whole family works together through mindfulness, visualisation and relaxation techniques, enabling children and parents to calm their minds and relax which can help with bedtime and sleeping patterns.

The class runs for an hour and is suitable for all ages and costs £2.50 per family.

Contact: 117 Leith Walk, Edinburgh, info@projekt42.co.uk



Tennis for Kids

Thistle Tennis Club is an LTA affiliated and Tennismark accredited tennis club situated in the Craiglockhart / Colinton area of Edinburgh.

New members - including adults, juniors and families - will have use of six artificial clay courts, four of which have floodlights.

There is a strong junior coaching programme for all ages and abilities along with various coaching sessions for adults, with competition in the East of Scotland leagues. Various social events for members also take place throughout the year.

Contact: Thistle Tennis Club, Katesmill Road, Edinburgh, https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/ThistleTennisClub or email thistleltc@yahoo.com