Here is everything you need to know about the primary one photos in the Edinburgh Evening News

Proud parents and guardians will have the chance to see their children’s primary one photos in the Evening News over the next two days.

The ‘first class’ photos will be listed in the paper in alphabetical order by the name of the school over Wednesday 25 September and Thursday 26 September.

Wednesday’s issue will feature 109 class photos from 41 schools, from Abbeyhill Primary School to Holy Cross RC Primary School.

The 39 remaining schools from James Gillespie’s Primary School to Wardie Primary School will feature 111 class photos in Thursday’s paper.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Council said: “We’re delighted that so many of our schools have taken part in the Evening News feature.

“The first year at primary school is a very special year for pupils and staff and I am sure there will be many proud parents excited to see them.”

The pictures will be available to purchase in a gloss or lustre finish by visiting thescotsmanpublications.newsprints.co.uk or by calling 0330 123 0203.

Those wishing to order back copies of the newspaper can visit The Scotsman reception at Orchard Brae House, 30 Queensferry Road over the two days or call the subscriptions team on 0330 123 5950.

A full list of the primary one classes featured each day can be found below.

Schools featured in Wednesday’s photos:

Abbeyhill Primary School

Balgreen Primary School

Blackhall Primary School

Bonaly Primary School

Broomhouse Primary School

Broughton Primary School

Brunstane Primary School

Bruntsfield Primary School

Buckstone Primary School

Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pairce

Canal View Primary School

Carrick Knowe Primary School

Castleview Primary School

Clermiston Primary School

Clovenstone Primary School

Colinton Primary School

Corstorphine Primary School

Craigentinny Primary School

Craiglockhart Primary School

Craigour Park Primary School

Craigroyston Primary School

Cramond Primary School

Currie Primary School

Dalmeny Primary School

Dalry Primary School

Davidson's Mains Primary School

Dean Park Primary School

Duddingston Primary School

East Craigs Primary School

Echline Primary School

Ferryhill Primary School

Flora Stevenson Primary School

Forthview Primary School

Fox Covert Primary School

Gilmerton Primary School

Gracemount Primary School

Granton Primary School

Gylemuir Primary School

Hermitage Park Primary School

Hillwood Primary School

Holy Cross RC Primary School

Schools featured in Thursday’s photos:

James Gillespie's Primary School

Juniper Green Primary School

Kirkliston Primary School

Leith Primary School

Leith Walk Primary School

Liberton Primary School

Longstone Primary School

Lorne Primary School

Murrayburn Primary School

Nether Currie Primary School

Newcraighall Primary School

Niddrie Mill Primary School

Oxgangs Primary School

Parsons Green Primary School

Pentland Primary School

Pirniehall Primary School

Preston Street Primary School

Prestonfield Primary School

Queensferry Primary School

Ratho Primary School

Roseburn Primary School

Royal Mile Primary School

Sciennes Primary School

Sighthill Primary School

South Morningside Primary School

St Andrew's Fox Covert RC Primary School

St Catherine's RC Primary School

St Cuthbert's RC Primary School

St David's RC Primary School

St Francis' RC Primary School

St John Vianney RC Primary School

St John's RC Primary School

St Joseph's RC Primary School

St Margaret's RC Primary School

St Mark's RC Primary School

St Mary's RC Primary School (Edinburgh)

St Mary's RC Primary School (Leith)

St Ninian's RC Primary School

St Peter's RC Primary School