Here is everything you need to know about the primary one photos in the Edinburgh Evening News

Proud parents and guardians will have the chance to see their children’s primary one photos in the Evening News over the next two days.
The ‘first class’ photos will be listed in the paper in alphabetical order by the name of the school over Wednesday 25 September and Thursday 26 September.
Wednesday’s issue will feature 109 class photos from 41 schools, from Abbeyhill Primary School to Holy Cross RC Primary School.
The 39 remaining schools from James Gillespie’s Primary School to Wardie Primary School will feature 111 class photos in Thursday’s paper.
A spokesman for Edinburgh Council said: “We’re delighted that so many of our schools have taken part in the Evening News feature.
“The first year at primary school is a very special year for pupils and staff and I am sure there will be many proud parents excited to see them.”
The pictures will be available to purchase in a gloss or lustre finish by visiting thescotsmanpublications.newsprints.co.uk or by calling 0330 123 0203.
Those wishing to order back copies of the newspaper can visit The Scotsman reception at Orchard Brae House, 30 Queensferry Road over the two days or call the subscriptions team on 0330 123 5950.
A full list of the primary one classes featured each day can be found below.
Schools featured in Wednesday’s photos:
Abbeyhill Primary School
Balgreen Primary School
Blackhall Primary School
Bonaly Primary School
Broomhouse Primary School
Broughton Primary School
Brunstane Primary School
Bruntsfield Primary School
Buckstone Primary School
Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pairce
Canal View Primary School
Carrick Knowe Primary School
Castleview Primary School
Clermiston Primary School
Clovenstone Primary School
Colinton Primary School
Corstorphine Primary School
Craigentinny Primary School
Craiglockhart Primary School
Craigour Park Primary School
Craigroyston Primary School
Cramond Primary School
Currie Primary School
Dalmeny Primary School
Dalry Primary School
Davidson's Mains Primary School
Dean Park Primary School
Duddingston Primary School
East Craigs Primary School
Echline Primary School
Ferryhill Primary School
Flora Stevenson Primary School
Forthview Primary School
Fox Covert Primary School
Gilmerton Primary School
Gracemount Primary School
Granton Primary School
Gylemuir Primary School
Hermitage Park Primary School
Hillwood Primary School
Holy Cross RC Primary School
Schools featured in Thursday’s photos:
James Gillespie's Primary School
Juniper Green Primary School
Kirkliston Primary School
Leith Primary School
Leith Walk Primary School
Liberton Primary School
Longstone Primary School
Lorne Primary School
Murrayburn Primary School
Nether Currie Primary School
Newcraighall Primary School
Niddrie Mill Primary School
Oxgangs Primary School
Parsons Green Primary School
Pentland Primary School
Pirniehall Primary School
Preston Street Primary School
Prestonfield Primary School
Queensferry Primary School
Ratho Primary School
Roseburn Primary School
Royal Mile Primary School
Sciennes Primary School
Sighthill Primary School
South Morningside Primary School
St Andrew's Fox Covert RC Primary School
St Catherine's RC Primary School
St Cuthbert's RC Primary School
St David's RC Primary School
St Francis' RC Primary School
St John Vianney RC Primary School
St John's RC Primary School
St Joseph's RC Primary School
St Margaret's RC Primary School
St Mark's RC Primary School
St Mary's RC Primary School (Edinburgh)
St Mary's RC Primary School (Leith)
St Ninian's RC Primary School
St Peter's RC Primary School