Here's how to win one of 70 FREE prizes in Edinburgh city centre flash sales

If you're in Edinburgh city centre during the next fortnight then you'll be in with a chance of winning one of 70 free prizes as part of a series of 'flash sales.'

Essential Edinburgh's 'Grab a Great Time' campaign is heading into its final two weeks with a stack of prizes from five businesses up for grabs for a limited time only.

The location of each flash sale will be announced an hour in advance on the @EdinCityCentre social media channels, followed by a reveal of the prize and participating business.

It's then down to whoever is the fastest to get to the location and claim the prize.

Prizes to come

Two women picking up their Hotel Chocolat prizes and one man with his Bibi's Bakery cupcakes. Pictures: contributed.

Lyle & Scott (fashion retailer) - ten participants can choose one free item of their choice

Chaopraya (Thai restaurant) - 30 free kids meals with a paying adult

Rabble (food and drink) - A free espresso martini for the first ten people

Le Creuset (cookware) - Ten free goody bags containing a cookbook, ultraviolet magnet and other recipes

Veeno (wine bar) - The first 20 people down get a free meat and cheese plate

Players must also follow instructions on the social media post and show participating businesses that they follow both them and @EdinCityCentre on social to claim their prize.

The Grab a Great Time campaign was created to encourage people to discover and enjoy the varied and vibrant retail and hospitality offering in Edinburgh city centre - from fashion to food.

It started last month, with more than 500 people experiencing an arcade style grabber machine live on Castle Street.

Flash sales have formed the second phase of the campaign, kicking off at the end of June and extending to four weeks due to the large response.

In the first two week of activity, prizes were had from the likes of Harvey Nichols, Hotel Chocolat, Bibi's Bakery and Tigerlily.

In some cases, prizes have been claimed in under five or ten minutes.

Flash Sale remaining dates

Tuesday 9 th July

Thursday 11 th July

Sunday 14 th July

Tuesday 16 th July

Thursday 18 th July

For more details and full terms and conditions visit here.