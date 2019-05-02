Here’s how you can rent old public toilets on Edinburgh’s seafront

What was once a convenient spot to spend a penny on Porty promenade could now be transformed into a flourishing seafront business.

On the north side of Musselburgh Road at the east of the promenade, the former public toilets are now up for grabs providing a budding entrepreneur is willing to look past the cubicles to a more palatable vision.

The beach.

Built in the 1980s, the front of the building, which also houses a pumping station, is being let out by Edinburgh Council with suggestions for its future use including a cafe or ice cream shop.

Applications by budding bog-converters are welcomed before the closing date of May 22.

The property, which has sweeping views across Inchkeith and Fife as well as down the East Lothian coast, could be a prime spot for a savvy cafe owner to dish out cold drinks and ice cream to the summer crowds.

The toilets closed in 2016.

Last year, the council put the block up for sale.

But after deliberations, they removed the property from the market stating that they wanted to retain control of the public’s access to toilets in the area.

“Instead of just selling it, we are leasing it with that as a condition,” a council spokeswoman said.

The council has therefore stipulated that it is a requirement for whoever is successful in renting the property, which is 895 sq ft, that the future use must provide public access to any toilet facilities.

Cllr Mary Campbell said: “The lease says there has to be access for the public to toilets, so if it were to be returned to use, public toilet access would be returned to that end of the promenade, which is much needed.

“It’s such a beautiful area, with the potential to use the outer space which would be stunning – perhaps the best views of anywhere in Edinburgh!”

The area, popular throughout the year with dog walkers, and buzzing during the summer months, lacks refreshment provision.

When put up for sale last year, the public convenience prospect drew attention from business owners keen to harness the building’s potential.

Interested tenants will be entitled to resturcture the interior, subject to planning requirements relating to their proposed use.

The toilets, at the furthers east end of the promenade were one of ten blocks closed to save £300,000 in 2016.

Toilets at Ardmillan, Canaan Lane, Canonmills, Currie, Granton Square, Joppa, Juniper Green, London Road, St John’s Road and Tollcross were all axed as part of the city council’s cost-cutting drive.

Among the UK’s more daring toilet transformations is Attendant, a convenience in central London that has been converted into a coffee shop and sandwich bar complete with original urinals and cisterns.

Controversial budget cut proposals announced at the end of last year detailed the closure of all but two of Edinburgh’s public toilets.

The plans, which have been put on hold, saw the axe fall permanently on 16 loos with the only ones that would be retained at Cramond and Pipe Lane, Portobello.

newsen@edinburghnews.com