Here's why Edinburgh Castle has been lit up green tonight

You may have already noticed that Edinburgh Castle is glowing green tonight.

By jamie mckenzie
Monday, 7th October 2019, 19:21 pm
Edinburgh Castle will be lit up green for Scotland's Climate Week. Pic: AK-Media/Shutterstock

It's been done to mark the start of Scotland's Climate Week, which takes place from Monday October 7 to Sunday October 13.

Ministers will also take part, supporting the message that everyone - government, business, communities and individuals – must work together to help Scotland become a net-zero society by 2045.

And the Edinburgh Castle official twitter page has posted a picture of the castle glowing green along with the statement: "Look out for the castle dazzling in green this evening for the start of Climate Week. #EdinburghCastle #ScotClimateWeek."