Over the years, we have seen many celebrities come out and publicly announce their support of the Easter Road club – and here are the most famous ones among the lot.
1. The Proclaimers
Proclaimers Craig and Charlie Reid are Hibs-daft. The Leith-born twins' anthem, Sunshine On Leith, can be heard swirling around Easter Road come rain or shine.
2. Jamie and Andy Murray
The Proclaimers are not the only famous Hibs-daft siblings. The Murray brothers - Andy and Jamie - are also of a green-and-white persuasion.
Their love of the Easter Road club stems from their grandfather, Roy Erskine, who played full-back for Hibs in the 50s.
3. Irvine Welsh
Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh is another well-known Hibby. The Muirhouse-raised writer now lives in Chicago, but often gives his thoughts on all things Hibs on his Twitter account.
4. Dougray Scott
Mission Impossible actor Dougray Scott still follows his beloved Hibs from his home in Hollywood.The Fife-born actor revealed in an interview: “I’ve got Hibs TV, so I watch every single game I can. I’d love to get back for more matches though."
