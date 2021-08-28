Hibs legend Pat Stanton. Pic: Greg Macvean

The evening event, ‘the legend Pat Stanton,’ is set to be hosted by Hibs TV commentator Cliff Pike, on Friday October 8 at the Grosvenor Hotel in Haymarket.

Organisers told the Edinburgh Evening News it will involve former player Pat Stanton and a number of other footballing heroes from the club taking to the stage to share stories about their careers with the host, as well as taking part in question and answer sessions with the audience.

One of the event organisers said: “Pat Stanton is obviously a Hibs legend and is keen to get out and about and is an ambassador at Easter Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Hopefully we will get up to 300 people in there. It will be a great night out for Hibs fans.”

The organiser said the intention is that Craigour-based charity Children with Cancer and Leukaemia Advice and Support for Parents (CCLASP) will benefit from the night, with appearance fees usually charged by event guests going directly to the charity instead.

There will also be collection tins available on the night and an auction item to raise money for the CCLASP, which provides specialist support for families dealing with childhood cancer and leukaemia.

The organisation was set up by Valerie and Bill Simpson in 1994 after they had been through an experience with their own son, Robert, being diagnosed with AML adult leukaemia aged six. He has since made a full recovery.

Anyone looking to buy a ticket for the October event can do so through the Headline Events website link HERE with eventbrite.

A post on the Headline events website describes the evening as one no Hibs supporter would want to miss.

It says: “Regularly cited as the greatest Hibernian player of all time, this is a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with the man himself.

​”Dress code is very much informal, with green and white actively encouraged. Under 18s are more than welcome but must be accompanied by an adult.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.