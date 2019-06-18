Hibs winger Martin Boyle ties the knot with fellow Easter Road star Rachael Small

Hibs winger Martin Boyle tied the knot with fellow Easter Road star Rachael Small on Saturday in their hometown of Aberdeen.

The happy couple celebrated with family, friends and nine-month-old daughter Amelia Grace at the luxurious Mercure Aberdeen Ardoe House Hotel and Spa.

Hibernian's Martin Boyle with wife Rachael Small

Hibs Ladies defender Rachael announced their marriage on Twitter on Sunday with an image of herself, her new husband, and their daughter with the caption: “I introduce to you...Mr & Mrs Boyle.”

Well-wishers flocked to the post to congratulate the couple on their marriage and the Hibs Ladies account commented: “Everyone at the club would like to send their congratulations to Rachael and Martin on tying the knot.

“We wish you all the happiness in the world!”

The new Mrs Boyle’s Scotland teammate, Fiona Brown, added: “Congrats Smally! You look amazing!”

Martin Boyle in action for Hibernian.

Martin posted a picture of himself flashing his new jewellery with the tongue-in-cheek comment: ‘Just woke up married...what happened?’

Last month, the Hibs prankster posted a hilarious photo en route to his stag do on the plane dressed in a Jet2 air hostess’ uniform.

The couple’s wedding venue was a four-star 19th century mansion set in 30 acres of the Aberdeenshire countryside, three miles outside of the city at the entrance of Royal Deeside.

Martin, 26, and Rachael, 27, were engaged in June 2016 after four years of dating.

Rachael Small in action for Hibernian

The pair became an item in 2012 having both attended Aberdeen’s Northfield Academy as teenagers and played on the same football team together growing up.

On the back of Alan Stubbs leading Hibs to their first Scottish Cup triumph in 114 years in 2016, Martin had reason to continue the celebrations when he got down on one knee to Rachael just a month afterwards whilst on holiday in New York.

Last year, they welcomed their daughter to the world two days after the national women’s team qualified for the World Cup.

After taking time off throughout her pregnancy, Rachael returned to training with Hibs in January.

At the same time, her new husband had to undergo serious knee surgery on an international engagement in Australia which put him on the bench for the second part of the team’s campaign.

Last month as vice captain, Rachael helped lead Hibs Ladies to their fourth successive Scottish Women’s Premier League win against Glasgow City.

Hibs boss, Paul Heckingbottom, revealed that he has mounted one-on-one training sessions with Martin as he prepares to return to the team.