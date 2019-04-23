Hilarious picture shows man walking ferret on a lead along Leith street

It’s not a sight you see every day.

But this photograph does indeed show a man out in Edinburgh today walking a ferret on a lead.

The picture was snapped by the passenger of a car stuck in traffic on Great Junction Street in Leith this afternoon.

The car passenger told the Evening News: “I was with my husband in the car and we were stuck in traffic on Great Junction Street when we saw him, we couldn’t believe our eyes.

“I’ve never seen a ferret being taken for a walk before, it made us laugh so I had to grab a quick picture.

“I’ve sent it to all my friends. It’s certainly not something you see everyday, but at least it was getting some exercise!”

