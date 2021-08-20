Holiday Inn Edinburgh lifts life on new £1 million refurbishment

Holiday Inn Edinburgh in Corstorphine has lifted the lid on a new £1 million refurb of its front of house areas.

The Holiday Inn Edinburgh in Corstorphine, adjacent to Edinburgh Zoo, has reimagined its public spaces and unveiled its brand-new ‘Open Lobby’ concept.

Bosses say the plush new lobby will provide guests with “one multi-faceted public space” where they can eat, meet relax, socialise and work.

The traditional separate zones of a reception, lobby, bar, lounge, restaurant and business centre have now merged into one cohesive space, allowing guests to operate in a more flexible and homely way.

The plush new Open Lobby concept aims to revolutionise the guest experience.

Holiday Inn says the multi-functioning zones will encourage guests to better utilise all areas and facilities in a way that works around their lifestyles and preferences, blending work and leisure seamlessly, which has become a greater demand in recent times.

The lobby also aims to improve interaction between staff and guests, by making it easier for those staying at the hotel to get faster access to whatever it is they need.

Key features of the space will include free high-speed Wi-Fi, a ‘To Go’ café where food and drinks are available 24/7, a versatile dining space with a range of seating, a comfortable living-room style Media Lounge, games, magazines and TV, and an E-Bar where guests can plug-in to various power points, a wireless printer and more.

Commenting on the major refurbishment, Gehan Eriyagama, General Manager for the Holiday Inn Edinburgh, said: “I’m delighted to welcome guests to our new and innovative Open Lobby, this space will become the heart of the hotel.

"There are so many options and areas to plug in or switch off that I know our business and leisure guests will love what we’ve done.

"I’m also confident that the Open Lobby will become a new hotspot for local Edinburgh residents and networking groups to meet up, or just drop in for a Starbucks coffee at our new round-the-clock café.