Hopscotch ban: Kids told to stop drawing chalk on pavement in Scottish town

Parents have been told to stop their children drawing with chalk on the pavement at a new build housing estate - after it was dubbed an eyesore.

Families at the housing development in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, were sent a letter by the property factor demanding children stop using chalk - which they play hopscotch with.

The letter said: “I notice that children are being allowed to chalk all over the monoblock areas at the front of the development.

“This detracts from the overall appearance of the development; therefore I would ask if these children belong to your family they refrain from this practice immediately.”

The demands were branded a ‘disgrace’ by furious residents and Donald Macdonald, chairman of the Woodhill Residents Group, said the factor should “try to remember” when they were children themselves.

Mr Macdonald said sarcastically: “We can’t have children having any fun, you never know where it’s going to lead, it could be fun one day and then enjoyment the next.

“It’s a slippery slope.

“The reason people come and live in Bishopbriggs is quite simple, the high quality of the schools attracts young families in the area.

“We want the children to be able to go out and play safely, play responsibly.

“We want children to be encouraged to play outdoors.”

The letter sent by building factor, Speirs Gumley, also asked families to stop leaving children’s bicycles and toys on the grassy area of the neighbourhood, as they were preventing landscapers from doing their work.

However, residents said the chalking was not on the monoblock but on the tarmacked path area in between townhouses in the development, built by Mactaggart & Mickel.

A resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “It’s a disgrace to say that children chalking hopscotch detracts from the appearance of the development, when we have been raising issues with them regarding things that are more concerning than the estate’s appearance.

“They are having a great time drawing with chalk in the path and it’s not harming anyone.

“As soon as it rains it gets washed off - it’s not as if they are writing graffiti on walls.

“It’s nonsense for the factor to attempt to crack down on kids just having fun.

“What next? A curfew?”

Speirs Gumley has been contacted for comment.

